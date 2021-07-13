Juno Temple's Tearful Response to Her Emmy Nomination Will Warm Your Heart

Teamwork makes the dream work!

Ted Lasso's Juno Temple declared this very belief on Tuesday, July 13 after learning that she had been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2021 Emmys. And, as she exclusively told E! News, this nod meant even more as Ted Lasso nabbed a total of 20 nominations.

"What the hell! It's unbelievable," she gushed. "I'm still processing it. I'm just so proud of this team of humans that made this show. I'm so proud to be a part of it."

As she continued, the actress, who plays model-turned-communications expert Keeley Jones, called the cast and crew "a proper family," adding, "The joy that it, I think, fills our lives with bleeds into the show."

In fact, Juno revealed that making the Apple TV+ series doesn't even feel like a job. "It sometimes feels like therapy," she admitted. "Keeley is a character that has taught me to be kinder to myself when I've needed it badly."