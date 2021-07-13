Kathryn Hahn Feels Like She's in the Matrix After Emmy Nomination for WandaVision

Watch : 2021 Emmy Nominations: Snubs & Surprises

Kathryn Hahn is absolutely living her best life right now.

The 47-year-old actres spent the first few months of 2021 as the talk of the town, thanks to her scene-stealing turn in Disney+'s WandaVision. Her theme song, "Agatha All Along," hit the top of the iTunes and Billboard charts, and fans celebrated the continued Hahnaissance when she was cast in the star-studded, highly anticipated Netflix follow-up to Knives Out.

Hahn is currently filming Knives Out 2 in Greece, and she was on her way home from a long day of work when her publicist sent a text full of exclamation marks, followed by a call, informing her of her Emmy nomination.

"I figured it was good news, but it's still pretty out of body," Hahn told E! News a couple of hours after the news was announced. "It was 23 nominations for the show, which I am so proud of! So, so, so proud."

Hahn earned a supporting actress nomination for her work on WandaVision, and the show also scored nominations for Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, costumes, makeup, writing, editing, sound and so much more, on top of a limited series nomination. So needless to say, there was a lot of joy in the WandaVision family today.