Kim Kardashian Compares Post-Pandemic Anxiety to Her Paris Robbery

Watch : Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Post-Quarantine Anxiety

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her anxiety.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star discussed how the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent quarantine impacted her recovery following her traumatic Paris robbery in 2016 in an exclusive bonus clip from the hit reality series.

Kim confided in sister Khloe Kardashian while visiting their Malibu vacation home. "I came to Malibu like, not to long ago and went to Nobu," Kim explained. "Like, I have not left my house really since quarantine. I was so freaked out. People were trying to come up to Kanye [West] and like, talk to him and come up to me and ask for photos."

The swarm of fans and paparazzi added to Kim's stress. Khloe empathized, "It's crazy that people even feel that comfortable to go up to someone."

Kim joked that she would only take a pic with fans if they used a "selfie stick and want to do it six feet away," but her first post-quarantine outing led to "high anxiety on another level" for the mother of four.

"I feel like I had agoraphobia definitely after my robbery in Paris," Kim continued. "Like definitely would stay in, hated to go out, I didn't want anybody to know where I was and didn't want to be seen."