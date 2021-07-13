10 Shopbop Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you have plans this weekend and have "nothing to wear," we can relate.
Luckily, Shopbop has an incredible selection of dresses, summery sandals, going-out tops and more styles that will have you looking Instagram-ready by the weekend! We went ahead and rounded up 10 of our current Shopbop obsessions that will have you feeling confident for whatever your plans entail. Plus, some items are eligible for Amazon Prime shipping.
Scroll below for our picks!
BB Dakota You Know It Top
GNO or date night coming up? This asymmetrical cutout top is a must. Pair it with some leather pants and you'll get a ton of fire emojis on your Instagram.
Madewell Smocked Miniskirt
We love how this adorable skirt, which features a smocked elastic waistband with ruffle edges, can be dressed up or down.
Charlie Holiday Senorita Maxi Dress
Whether you're going on vacation or brunch with friends, this maxi dress needs to be in your cart right now.
English Factory Embroidered Knit Top
Knit tops and matching cardigans are having a moment right now. We love the pink hue and floral embroidery.
Sam Edelman Marjorie Slides
You can throw these braided sandals on with just about anything! They're so versatile and cute.
Free People Lucky Penny Wrap Top
This Free People top has the chicest patchwork-inspired floral print design. Plus, you can't beat a wrap silhouette.
Pistola Denim Luz Pants
You're not going to want to take off these lightweight pants with an elastic drawstring waist. They'll look so cute with the matching top or a graphic tee.
Sokie Collective Ruffle Midi Skirt
We are obsessed with this crop top and midi skirt! The cascading ruffle trim on the skirt is so fun and flattering.
Apede Mod Croc Mini Tote
If you're looking for a new bag to spice up your wardrobe, we suggest this incredibly chic Apede Mod mini tote.
Freecity Lets Go Freecity OG Supervintage Sweatpants
Freecity sweatpants on sale? Unheard of! These uber comfortable sweats live up to the hype. We practically live in ours!
Ready for more shopping inspiration? Check out these breezy summer dresses.