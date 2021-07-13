There May Be Another Friends Reunion Thanks to the 2021 Emmys

Watch : All the MUST-SEE Moments From "Friends: The Reunion"

Could we be any more excited about this news?

Less than two months after the Friends cast delighted fans with their HBO Max reunion, the special has earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

Which means it's possible the cast could be reuniting again...this time at the September 19 show to collect their much-deserved trophy. But there's some heavy competition. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc and the crew are up against 8:46 by Dave Chappelle, A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote, Bo Burnham: Inside, David Byrne's America Utopia and Hamilton.

Win or lose, you'll want to embrace the moment if they all do make it to the Emmys stage. After all, shortly after the special aired, Courteney admitted it's likely their last public hoorah. "This will really make me cry but, this will be the last time that we're ever asked about the show as a group, that we will do this," she said at the time. "We're not gonna do this again in 15 more years."

Not that there won't be private celebrations. "I'll tell you one thing," she added, "we are not waiting so long to have a dinner."