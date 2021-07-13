Emmys 2021: Elizabeth Olsen, Regé-Jean Page and More Among First-Time Nominees

A moment to remember.

On July 13, Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones announced the A-listers nominated for a 2021 Emmy Award, including Elizabeth Olsen, Jason Sudeikis, Regé-Jean Page, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jonathan Majors and more with their first-ever Emmy nominations. MJ Rodriguez also made history as the first-ever transgender lead actor nominated for an Emmy for her role on Pose.

In total, there are 44 first-time performer nominations across the Lead, Supporting, Guest and Short Form categories.

Shows including Lovecraft Country, The Flight Attendant, The Crown, Ted Lasso and Bridgerton, alongside mini-series WandaVision, are amongst the series with first-time nominees.

Like the inaugural nominated stars, Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones made Emmy history in 2020 by becoming the first father-daughter duo to win performance Emmys in the same year. Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma called this year's nominees a "particularly heartwarming" batch due to challenging past year amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 ceremony is set to take place Sept. 19, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. The 73rd annual Emmy Awards will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.