These Olympic Scandals Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Watch : Ryan Lochte Fails to Qualify for Upcoming Tokyo Olympics

You don't go 125 years without a few scandals here and there.

While the Olympic Games have long been known for unbelievable athleticism and international competition at the highest level, some years are remembered more for controversy than the sports stars who took home the gold medals.

From entire teams and countries being banned from competing in past years and scandals surrounding individual athletes themselves, the Olympics have set the stage for some of the most memorable controversies in sports history.

Who can forget the Nancy Kerrigan-Tonya Harding ice skating attack that is still inspiring Oscar-winning movies almost 30 years later? Or Ryan Lochte's 2016 Rio de Janeiro wins getting overshadowed after he falsely claimed he and his teammates were robbed at gunpoint at a gas station in Brazil, leading to a 10-month suspension and the loss of his sponsors?

And just recently, sports fans around the world protested promising Olympic hopeful Sha'Carri Richardson getting banned for testing positive for marijuana after the death of her mother.