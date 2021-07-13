See Travis Barker’s Reaction After Kourtney Kardashian Says She Wants to “Suck” His Blood

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA at UFC 264

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are continuing to bask in the twilight of their romance.



Any fan keeping up with the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 rocker's relationship will know that not only have the two been absolutely smitten with each other since they began dating, but they've also made no secret of wanting every ounce of each other—blood included.



Case in point: Travis recently shared a few Instagram photos of himself and Kourtney from a night out in Las Vegas, complete with two vampire emojis as the caption. While fans and fellow celebs commented with praise for the pair, it was Kourtney's comment to her other half that undoubtedly stood out above the rest.



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, commented on Travis' latest post, "I want to suck your blood." Not to be outdone by his love, the drummer responded, "My favorite," and even added a blood drop emoji for full effect.