Reign Disick Is Dad Scott Disick's "Mini Me" In Adorable New Photo

Like father, like son.

Scott Disick took to Instagram Stories on Monday, July 12 to post a photo of his "mini me" Reign Disick. The snapshot showed the 6-year-old child sitting with his iPad onboard a private jet, and they weren't the only passengers on the flight. Scott also shared a picture of "another mini me," his daughter Penelope Disick.

Speaking of P, she celebrated her 9th birthday last week and her dad marked the major milestone with a tribute on Instagram.

"My life my love my everything," he captioned a picture of the father-daughter duo. "You have changed my life forever peep, I honestly can't express my love for thru trying on an iPhone but with that said, I love you to much!!!!!! And will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die. HAPPY BIRTHDAY PENELOPE!"