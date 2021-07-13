The Bachelorette Contestant Justin Glaze Addresses "Hurtful" Use of "Slurs"

Watch : Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette"

The Bachelorette contestant Justin Glaze is addressing the recent discussion concerning his resurfaced tweets.

In light of a Redditor last week sharing tweets Justin posted between 2009 and 2011 that included homophobic and misogynistic remarks, the 27-year-old reality TV personality visited the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast to say he is "embarrassed and ashamed" of the words he used as a teen. Justin is currently competing for Bachelorette Katie Thurston's affection on the long-running ABC dating series.

"I have no issue with owning up and apologizing from the bottom of my heart for the really hurtful words that I used back in 2009 and 2011," Justin told co-hosts Becca Kufrin and Tayshia Adams. "The last thing that I want to do is run from it."

According to Justin, his younger self "felt the need to fit in," and he associated with people back then who "would throw around really hurtful slurs that at the time I didn't really think anything of." The investment sales consultant added that this situation is a "wake-up call to let me know that I need to continue to put that work in" as an ally for underrepresented groups.