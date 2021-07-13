Pretty Little Liars' Lindsey Shaw Gives Tearful Apology After Backlash Over TikTok Dance Comments

Watch : TikTok's Highest Paid Stars: Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio & More

Actress Lindsey Shaw says she's taking a break from social media following criticism she received stemming from her recent TikTok post.

The 32-year-old performer, known for roles on Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide and Pretty Little Liars, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, July 11 to apologize in footage that showed her getting emotional and wiping away tears. This followed backlash over a since-deleted TikTok video she had previously posted in which she questioned dance moves popularized by Black creators.

"I just have to say right now that the hate in my inbox is not OK," Lindsey said on her Story. "I did not mean anything in any kind of way. I am learning every day, as I think everybody is. And this kind of hate just needs to evaporate from the planet, no matter who it's directed towards. Crocodile tears? No, dude—this is like my soul out there. If you know anything about what I stand for or what I believe in, you know that it's not this."