Katie Dumped a Fan Fave and Even the Other Guys Are Crying on The Bachelorette

You know it's real heartbreak when even the other guys are in tears.
On The Bachelorette, star Katie Thurston just came to a devastating conclusion: Connor B. can't kiss. Or at least he can't kiss her well enough to keep him around. He first captured her heart with his cat costume and then joined her on a delightful double date with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, but apparently, it just wasn't in his kiss.
As Connor prepared for the evening portion of their date, Katie arrived at his door in a hoodie and jeans, which is the no. 1 Bachelor Nation sign for "this is over." It was very sad to watch her dump him, especially as he was so supportive, but the real devastation came when Connor went to say goodbye to the other men, who are also dating Katie. They actually cried!
While his bromantic buddy Greg wiped away some tears, Andrew S. was actually sobbing, and no one could figure out how a nice boy like Connor could ever be sent home like that. If Connor couldn't even make it, what hope was there for the rest of them?
Blake, meanwhile, took the opportunity to go comfort Katie in her post-Connor sadness by appearing outside her room with a speaker. She invited him in and they made out for quite a while, proving that there's apparently nothing at all wrong with Blake's kiss and he's clearly a frontrunner.
Blake actually had a really big week. Earlier in the episode, he met his first ever drag queens when Drag Race stars Shea Coulee and Monet X Change made an appearance, and he wondered if he was supposed to be checking them out.
We certainly thought that Shea and Monet were about to dress all the guys up in drag and we were truly thrilled, only for them to reveal that they were just going to judge the guys' abilities to throw shade. The men were asked to participate in a sort of confusing debate/roast, and encouraged to throw each other under the bus. It went badly!
Hunter was so very...Hunter-y during the roast and the other guys were so over it that Katie got overwhelmed to the point of throwing up and cutting the post-date party short. She didn't even hand out a date rose, which is fine, because no one on that date deserved it. She also canceled the cocktail party before the rose ceremony, and then sent Hunter home, along with the other guys who had caused her drama.
And finally, Katie and Justin have tied the pretend knot. They had a full wedding date and even exchanged vows, but despite its appearance, it was just a fake wedding staged for some bad photos. Why they continue to do this date we will never know, but it will forever be awkward!
Anyway, Katie's down to her final seven men. Keep up with all of them below!
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.