Married at First Sight's Ryan Oubre and Clara Berghaus Announce Divorce

Watch : "Married at First Sight" Couples Share First Impressions

Another one bites the dust.

According to a show spokesperson, Married at First Sight contestants Ryan Oubre and Clara Berghaus are no longer together. In a statement to E! News, the stars shared, "After taking some time away from cameras, we have reached that point in our marriage where we know it's better to go our separate ways."

"It's not an easy decision to make, nor we do we take these next steps lightly," Clara and Ryan, who appeared on season 12, continued. "Grateful to all who stood by us, and continue to stand by us as we make this very difficult decision. It goes without saying, we remain friends and hope for nothing but the best for each other."

They were one of the three couples who choose to stay together on Decision Day, which came as a surprise to viewers as Ryan refused to have sex with Clara until he knew he was in love.