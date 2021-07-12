How Khloe Kardashian Really Feels About Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom's Public Feud

Watch : Tristan Thompson Responds to Lamar Odom's Comment on Khloe

Khloe Kardashian is keeping up with her social media comments.

After recently being caught in the middle between her exes, Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom, a source close to the reality TV personality exclusively tells E! News how she really felt about the whole ordeal—which went down on social media.

"Khloe thinks the IG comments from Lamar and Tristan were childish," the insider reveals. "She hates they were publicly acting like that, but also had a laugh."

For a quick refresher: Tristan and Lamar seemingly fought over Khloe in the comments section of her Instagram on Friday, July 9. At the time, the Good American co-founder shared a steamy bikini photo that captured her toned physique as she took an outdoor shower.

The 30-year-old NBA star, who has continued to publicly show his love for Khloe despite their breakup in June, responded to her thirst trap with two red heart emojis and two drooling emojis.