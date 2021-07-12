Bachelor's Victoria Larson Hits Back at Hateful Comments About Her New Look

Watch : "Bachelor" Star Queen Victoria Larson Reacts to Resurfaced Mugshot

Victoria Larson is speaking her mind, per usual.

The former "villain" from The Bachelor recently made headlines after fans noticed her seemingly different appearance in her Bachelor in Paradise cast photo. People commented on her new lighter hair and seemingly more-chiseled face.

"The Queen" took to her TikTok account to slam peoples' comments about her appearance. She captioned the post, "To everyone hating on my appearance."

Victoria started her video, "Hit 'em with a plot twist anytime you want, sis. It's your life and shout out to my Botox girl."

She finished the clip, "I looked good both ways. Don't get it twisted." Victoria concluded the clip by blowing a kiss to the camera.

The contestant is already familiar with critics slamming her for her looks. Back in February, when she was on Matt James' season of The Bachelor, Victoria had to deal with many folks trolling her for her appearance.

She addressed the comments back then by posting an Instagram pic with all of the mean phrases she dealt with.