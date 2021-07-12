Cabbage Face Masks? This Family Takes Spa Night to the Extreme on So Freakin' Cheap

Who needs a salad when you can have a spa?

In an exclusive clip from tonight's So Freakin' Cheap, airing July 12 on TLC, penny-pincher patriarch Tony Clayton comes up with what seems to be an ingenious way to treat yourself.

"Well the face masks, you're buying a whole kit thing and it's a little bit pricey," Tony explains. "Now, I Googled how to make homemade face masks. I mean, hey, why go out and spend a whole bunch of money on all these different chemicals? I did it all natural."

But his concoctions look more like gooey guacamole and the guests of the girls' spa night start cracking jokes. "We need the tortillas to go with it," one woman chuckles as Tony places the platter of food—er, face masks—down on the coffee table.

"Just call me a veggie wrap!" another friend quips as a cabbage leaf is placed over her face. Is this spa night, or Hannibal Lecter foodie cosplay?