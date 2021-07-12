KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Save Up to 70% Off During Draper James' Tent Sale

Reese Witherspoon's apparel brand is offering major savings on dresses, blouses, skirts and more.

By Emily Spain Jul 12, 2021 8:13 PMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's time to save y'all!

Draper James, aka the ultimate destination for achieving Reese Witherspoon-approved Southern style, is hosting their annual Tent Sale through 7/13, and you don't want to miss it! From summery dresses and must-have accessories to office-approved blouses and skirts, there are so many versatile styles included in the sale.

To check out our favorite sale finds, scroll below!

Score BaubleBar's Bestselling Styles for As Low As $10

Long Sleeve Eyelet Knit Top

Pair this top with a skirt or denim jeans, and you'll look effortlessly chic.

$68
$29
Draper James

Striped Eyelet Flounce Shirtdress

It's no wonder this adorable dress is selling quick! Between the eyelet print and flounce hem, you can't go wrong!

$125
$69
Draper James

Gold Hoops with Pearl

It never hurts to stock up on jewelry! We love how simple and classy these hoops are.

$68
$29
Draper James

Chambray Midi Wrap Dress

BBQs, brunch, clam bakes...we could go on about all the occasions you can wear this chambray wrap dress. It's so versatile!

$125
$49
Draper James

Sisterhood Tee

Sisterhood of the traveling t-shirt, anyone? Whether you get this tee for yourself or a few for all of your friends to wear, you won't regret it!

$38
$19
Draper James

Magnolia Statement Necklace

Featuring Draper James' signature magnolia design, this stylish necklace will help dress up any outfit.

$138
$69
Draper James

Pencil Skirt in Lace

Headed back to the office and don't have anything to wear? This sleek pencil skirt is a must.

$115
$59
Draper James

Strappy Bow Front Dress

This summery frock needs to be in your closet ASAP! We're obsessed with the chevron print and the fact that it has pockets.

$125
$69
Draper James

Leather Reversible Mini Tote

Anything that has pockets or is reversible is a winner for us! This tote is perfect for keeping your must-haves organized while on the go.

$158
$69
Draper James

Floral Denim Blazer

We love how you can dress this blazer up or down. Pair it with denim for a casual approach or slacks for an office-approved look.

$135
$9-$75
Draper James

Still in the mood to shop? Check out Kim Kardashian's Skims Team USA Collection.

