How American Horror Story and American Horror Stories Are Different

Although similar in name, American Horror Story and American Horror Stories are not the same thing.

In reality, AH Stories is a spinoff of the popular horror anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. So, how is this new bone-chilling show different from its predecessor?

The main difference comes in the new series' storytelling format. FX Chairman John Landgraf previously revealed that AH Stories is "a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode."

This means each episode is a stand-alone story and doesn't follow one overarching theme. While AH Stories will revisit locations and characters from past seasons of AHS, including Murder House and a twist on the lethal Rubber Man, it won't be exclusively tied to those villains or locales.

Case in point: The first trailer for AH Stories featured a deadly drive-in theater and a killer Santa Claus. So, think of the spinoff as more of an adult version of Are You Afraid of the Dark?.