Score BaubleBar's Bestselling Styles for As Low As $10

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The cure for a case of the Mondays? A jewelry sale, of course!
Now through 7/18, BaubleBar is hosting their annual $10 Sale, where their bestselling styles start at $10 and go up to $48. If your summer wardrobe could use some bling, we suggest using this limited-time deal to load up on BaubleBar's cult-favorite Alidia rings, Pisa bracelets, tassel earrings and pieces from the must-have Disney collection.
Below, we rounded up 10 of our favorite sale styles to give you some shopping inspo!
Faidra Earrings
Yes, you read that right! These chic earrings are only $10.
Mini Alidia Ring
We are obsessed with the Mini Alidia Ring! Not only do we have it in multiple colors and wear a stack daily, but we love how it looks and feels expensive.
Mickey Initial Pisa Bracelet
We promise you will find yourself wearing this gold plated brass bracelet on repeat! Perfect for Disney fans or anyone headed to The Happiest Place on Earth.
Micro Alidia Ring
If you're looking for a thin yet attention-grabbing ring for your stack, we suggest the micro Alidia ring.
Gina Necklace
Featuring a modern pavé initial on a herringbone snake chain necklace, this piece will look great stacked with your other favorite gold necklaces.
Sardinia Tassel Earrings
Everyone needs a fun pair of tassel earrings for summer. We are obsessed with this color!
Nascita Necklace
Rep your birthstone on the daily with this beautiful necklace. Plus, it's great for layering!
Maro Ring Set
Update your current ring stack with these classic silver styles.
Blair Necklace
Made with a paperclip chain and a singular freshwater pearl initial pendant, this necklace is perfect accessory for summer.
Gabriela Stud Tassel Earrings
Available in navy, ivory, lavender, black and more, this fun and flirty style will help elevate any outfit.
Say Cheers Earrings
Headed to Disneyland or Walt Disney World soon? These adorable Mickey earrings are an absolute must.
Ready for more savings? Check out today's best sales.