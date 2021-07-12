Drake Bell Sentenced to 2 Years Probation After Pleading Guilty to Attempted Child Endangerment

Watch : Drake Bell Pleads Guilty to Attempted Child Endangerment

Drake Bell was sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service in Cleveland court on Monday, July 12.

The ruling came nearly three weeks after the 35-year-old actor pleaded guilty via Zoom to one count of attempted endangering children, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor, on June 23.

Bell, whose legal name is Jared "Drake" Bell and who starred on the Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh in the early 2000s, was arrested by the Cleveland Division of Police and charged with both counts on June 3. He was released on a personal $2,500 bond and initially pleaded not guilty to both charges.

According to the Cuyahoga Prosecutor's Office's Public Information Officer Tyler Sinclair, a then 15-year-old girl filed a report with her local police department in Canada in October 2018 regarding an alleged incident between her and Bell at a Cleveland nightclub in 2017. The Canadian authorities then contacted the Cleveland Division of Police, Sinclair continued, and an investigation was conducted.