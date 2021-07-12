See Zendaya Fangirl Over Beyoncé After Wearing Her Iconic Versace Dress

Zendaya is Beyoncé's biggest fans.
In an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop co-host Victor Cruz on July 12, Zendaya dished on her decision to don the same sheer purple Versace dress that Queen Bey performed "Crazy In Love" in at the 2003 BET Awards. Zendaya recently rocked the exact same dress with an added elongated train for the 2021 ceremony on June 27 in a stylish throwback homage to the R&B icon.
"I've been a Beyoncé fan from birth, so if there's anything I'm going to do, it's going to be stan Beyoncé," Zendaya gushed. "That's Beyoncé. All you can do is pay tribute...I love her."
Zendaya's stylist Law Roach took to Instagram to share the inspiration behind the fashion choice. "Paying homage to the Queen Beyoncé wearing @versace SS2003," he captioned. "Get you a stylist with a ARCHIVE!!!!"
As Zendaya reflected to E! News, "All the stars aligned with the dress when we found it. It was a pretty cool, pretty cool moment."
It was also written in the stars for the Euphoria Emmy winner to take on the role of the animated Lola Bunny in Space Jam 2, out in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16.
"I was literally born the year that the [original] movie came out, and I come from a basketball family," Zendaya revealed. "You know, my mom is 6'4" so that should tell you enough but my dad was also my P.E. teacher, my basketball coach. He wanted me to be LeBron [James], right? So I can heavily relate to you know LeBron's son's character in this film."
Zendaya felt "very honored" to work with "the bomb" director Ryan Coogler and voice Lola. "There's obviously a sense of pressure because she is such an iconic character and, you know, we've all grown up with her," she explained. "She's a team member, M.V.P...She's smart and capable and a natural leader. She's always bringing the team back together whenever they're doing their Looney thing...She's very special and I'm very lucky that they thought that I would be able to bring my voice to her."
