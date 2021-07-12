Watch Hot Girl Summer Plans Get Derailed in Sexy FBOY Island Trailer

Hot girl summer, meet FBoy July.
From showrunner Sam Dean, the romantic mastermind behind Love Is Blind and 12 Dates of Christmas, comes a hilarious new twist on reality TV dating series: FBOY Island. And yes, it's just as intoxicatingly toxic as it sounds.
"They look like angels but they're really the devil," contestant Nakia Renee says in the teaser trailer.
The new HBO Max series follows three single ladies looking for love amongst 24 seemingly eligible bachelors. The only issue? Half of them are self-proclaimed "F--k Boys" who are proudly there for the wrong reasons.
Nakia, CJ Franco and Sarah Emig seek out their soulmates and truly test why women are drawn to FBoys at all. "FBOY Island is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?" the official series description hilariously reads.
Add in the promise of winning $100,000, and perhaps not all of the Nice Guys are really that nice.
"We're going to sniff out these troublemakers," CJ announces, but that seems easier said than done as tears, fights and a chorus of "bros" are captured in the preview.
Comedian Nikki Glaser hosts the ten-episode series, premiering Thursday, July 29. "Women have been forced to tolerate the manipulative douchebaggery of FBoys for far too long," she states. Are we the only ones who stood up and clapped?
The Bachelor producer Elan Gale created the FBOY series concept, no doubt after dealing with plenty in Bachelor Nation. But this time, it's up to the trio of female leads to figure out "who the F is who," as host Nikki jokes.
It's a "FBoy, F bye" world, and we're here for it.
Watch the steamy trailer above!
FBOY Island premieres on Thursday, July 29 on HBO Max.