Why Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Were Forced to Postpone Baby August’s Christening

Watch : Princess Eugenie Shares First Photos of Son & Reveals His Name

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank are playing the waiting game.



Though their son August Phillip Hawke Brooksbank was set to be baptized Saturday, July 10, the couple were forced to abruptly cancel the event after one of their expected guests entered self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to People.



It is unclear whether the guest tested positive for COVID-19 or if they were alerted that they came into contact with someone who had a positive result.



Sticking to the rules around gatherings amid the pandemic, there were no more than 30 people expected to attend the christening ceremony, which included her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who were also reportedly set to host the after party.

Back in February, Eugenie and Jack officially became parents with the arrival of August Philip—his middle name honors Prince Philip—who is the Queen Elizabeth's ninth great grandchild. Since then, Eugenie has been basking in parenthood, sharing snaps of him as she celebrated Mother's Day and giving fans a peek at him during a recent spring stroll.