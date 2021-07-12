Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell React to Claim They’ve Been “Hiding” Their Relationship

Watch : Rachael Kirkconnell Explains Herself in Matt James' Hangry Video

There's no hiding in Bachelor Nation, just ask Matt James and his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell.

On Saturday, July 10, the pair hit the red carpet together at the 2021 ESPYS, which marked their first official appearance as a couple. While the event was a major milestone in their relationship, the sighting also prompted some to claim they've definitively come out of "hiding."

After seeing creator and producer of The Bachelor, Mike Fleiss, retweet an article alluding to the pair "finally going public," Matt took to social media to set the record straight. In response to the article, Matt, 29, posted a lighthearted photo of himself and Rachael pulling pairs of sunglasses down to the bridge of their noses (for an "excuse me" effect) and wrote, along with a laughing emoji, "Ain't nobody hiding!"



For their grand public appearance, Matt donned a plaid suit and black loafers while Rachael opted for a sheer black dress complete with a plunging neckline for the occasion. And although their night out comes two months after Matt confirmed he was giving the relationship another shot, fans have spotted the couple out and about enjoying each other's company on plenty of occasions.