Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell React to Claim They’ve Been “Hiding” Their Relationship

There's no hiding in Bachelor Nation, just ask Matt James and his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell.
On Saturday, July 10, the pair hit the red carpet together at the 2021 ESPYS, which marked their first official appearance as a couple. While the event was a major milestone in their relationship, the sighting also prompted some to claim they've definitively come out of "hiding."
After seeing creator and producer of The Bachelor, Mike Fleiss, retweet an article alluding to the pair "finally going public," Matt took to social media to set the record straight. In response to the article, Matt, 29, posted a lighthearted photo of himself and Rachael pulling pairs of sunglasses down to the bridge of their noses (for an "excuse me" effect) and wrote, along with a laughing emoji, "Ain't nobody hiding!"
For their grand public appearance, Matt donned a plaid suit and black loafers while Rachael opted for a sheer black dress complete with a plunging neckline for the occasion. And although their night out comes two months after Matt confirmed he was giving the relationship another shot, fans have spotted the couple out and about enjoying each other's company on plenty of occasions.
Not only have the two recently enjoyed romantic weekend getaways and even cozy nights with their close circle of friends, but the two also shared snaps during a night out with Matt's mom just last month. So, it's safe to say that the couple have been far from "hiding" the pinnacles of their relationship.
These public appearances together come several months after Matt briefly ended his relationship with Rachael after racially insensitive photos of the Georgia native surfaced online. However, Rachael, 24, apologized for her actions and, by the end of spring, she and Matt reunited. Since then, the two have seemingly been going strong.
And as for Matt's outlook on their future together, the former football player remains optimistic. "Everything we've been through, everything she's been through, she's stuck right by my side," Matt recently shared on The Pomp Podcast. "She's continued to have a positive attitude towards everything. It's one of the many things I love about her."