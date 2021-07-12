Wedding Favors Your Guests Won't Throw Out

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It costs so much money to attend a wedding. Guests pay for transportation, lodging, outfits, and, of course, a gift for the happy couple. And that's not even all of the costs involved with taking part in a big event. Thank your friends and family for taking the time to celebrate your big day with wedding favors that they'll actually keep. You may think it's a lovely idea to give away succulent plants, but who wants to get dirt all over their car? If guests are traveling via airplane, they'll have to pay special attention to their plant the whole way home, making sure the dirt doesn't spill, which is far from fun. You may think that a personalized cup is adorable, but the last thing anyone needs is hand-was-only glassware. There's nothing about that which will make anyone's life enjoyable. Trust me.

So, what's a good gift to give? Think about what is useful and then personalize it. We have rounded up lots of ideas that will make your guests feel appreciated for attending your wedding.