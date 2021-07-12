Eva Mendes Shares Rare Video Taken By Her and Ryan Gosling’s Kids

Although the Hitch star has previously revealed that we won't be seeing any photos snapped by her longtime love, it does seem like in this case, footage taken by her little ones can prove to be a bit of an exception. However, getting a peek of their photography skills will be as close as we'll see the couple's kids near a camera. In April of last year, the star explained to a fan that we won't see pics of her kids on social media due to their lack of their "consent."



"I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids," Eva wrote. "I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."