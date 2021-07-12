Millie Bobby Brown and Jon Bon Jovi's Son Jake Bongiovi Get Cozy in New Photos

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown Steps Out With Jake Bongiovi Amid Romance Rumors

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi appear to be holding on to what they've got.

After first sparking romance rumors during the spring, the 17-year-old Stranger Things star and Jon Bon Jovi's 19-year-old son shared images to their Instagram Stories over the weekend of themselves getting cuddly. The pics have since disappeared but have been saved by fan accounts.

Millie posted one shot in which she was resting her cheek on Jake's head, and she added a sticker reading, "Happy weekend." They were both casually dressed in T-shirts, with Millie wearing a green Jimmy Buffett top.

In an image that Jake posted to his account, the pair looked somberly at the camera as the sun set on the skyline behind them.

This follows Millie and Jake having been photographed on June 17 while holding hands in New York City as they walked the Enola Holmes actress' dog, Winnie. Earlier in the month, Jake had posted a selfie of the pair in a car and captioned it, "BFF <3."