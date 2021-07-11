KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Celebrates 3rd Birthday at Party Fit for a Princess

See photos from Cardi B and husband Offset's epic Disney Princess-themed third birthday party for their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Cardi B might be the new queen of kids' parties.

Because her and husband Offset's daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus received one fit for a princess to celebrate her third birthday.

On Saturday, July 10, the "WAP" rapper, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, shared on her Instagram Story more than two dozen videos from the epic bash, which featured appearances from performers playing Disney princesses Cinderella, Belle, Aurora and Tiana.

Wearing a pink tulle princess dress herself, Kulture arrived at the party with her parents in a Cinderella-inspired carriage. The beloved Disney icon also inspired the child's birthday cake theme.

The party venue featured whimsical, colorful balloon displays, a petting zoo, plenty of merch for the kids, multiple ball pits and plenty of delicious food, including a crab leg tower.

Later in the night, the adults had a big dance session, with Cardi B enjoying some twerking time with her husband.

photos
Cardi B & Offset: Romance Rewind

The couple had thrown elaborate birthday parties for Kulture in past years as well.

Her first bash was slightly marred by a major blackout in New York City. Her second had a L.O.L. Surprise! dolls theme.

See photos from Kulture's third birthday party:

Instagram / Cardi B
Make Way for Princess Kulture

Offset carries his daughter.

Instagram / Cardi B
The Princess and Her Carriage

On July 10, 2021, pregnant rapper Cardi B and husband and fellow hip-hop star Offset threw their daughter Kulture Kiari a Disney princess-themed birthday party. Here is the guest of honor arriving with her parents in a Cinderella-inspired carriage.

Instagram / Cardi B
Arriving in Style

Ever wondered what it looks like from the inside of a Cinderella-inspired carriage? You're in luck.

Instagram / Cardi B
Awwww

A petting zoo was set up outside.

Instagram / Cardi B
Hi Tiana

Kulture is greeted by Princess Tiana.

Instagram / Cardi B
Crab Cake Tower

Cardi B was very excited about this.

Instagram / Cardi B
Balloon Displays

Whimsical, colorful balloons displays adorned the venue.

Instagram / Cardi B
Princess in a Box

Anyone order some princesses?

Instagram / Cardi B
Belle

She really is a funny girl.

Instagram / Cardi B
Belle and Tiana

The princesses are all smiles.

Instagram / Cardi B
Cinderella

Cinderella hangs out with the birthday girl.

Instagram / Cardi B
Princess Aurora

Sleeping Beauty also joins in on the fun.

Instagram / Cardi B
Cinderella Cake

Look at that thing!

Instagram / Cardi B
Cinderella Cake

The birthday girl received this Cinderella-inspired cake.

Instagram / Cardi B
Party Favors

Kulture checks out the decor and party favors.

Instagram / Cardi B
Daddy-Daughter Moment

Offset appears with his daughter.

Instagram / Cardi B
Family Photo

Cardi B and Offset appear with their daughter.

Instagram / Cardi B
Mother-Daughter Moment

Cardi B appears with her daughter.

Instagram / Cardi B
More Ball Pits

You can never have enough ball pits.

Instagram / Cardi B
After-Party

The adults had a big dance party after the kids' celebration and Cardi B had fun twerking on her husband.

Instagram / Cardi B
Bowling Alley

Bowling, anyone?

Instagram / Cardi B
Dancing Dad

Offset showcases his moves.

