Scooter Braun and Wife Yael Split After 7 Years of Marriage

It seems there's no more harmony between Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen Braun.
Just days after marking their seventh wedding anniversary, E! News has confirmed the couple has separated, at least temporarily.
"They have split," a source familiar with the situation told E! News on Sunday, July 11. "They are still living together now but they are going to take some time apart and Scooter will be moving out soon. Though they are separating, they have no immediate plans to divorce. Things are very amicable between them; they are very close. The kids are the most important thing to them and that's their real priority here."
The source added, "They still love each other. They were out together in Montecito [in California] with the kids and family last week and are still operating as a family. There are no other parties or interest in dating anyone new; they are focused on their family."
Page Six was the first to report about Scooter and Yael's separation.
Scooter, who famously manages Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, married Yael on July 6, 2014. The pair have since become the parents of three: sons Jagger, 6, and Levi, 4, and daughter Hart, 2.
On their seventh anniversary last week, Scooter, 40, shared a photo from his wedding to Yael, 34, on Instagram, writing, "If just for the kids you have given me everything. But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning. That all happened because you came in to my life. 7 years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you . Happy anniversary."
Yael commented on his post, "A Team 4lyfe."
Last year on their anniversary, Scooter also paid tribute to his wife on Instagram, writing, "6 years. She is everything. @yael I love you. Thank you! The rest I can say to her. See you tomorrow social media."
Yael had similarly shared sweet words about her husband and their relationship in social media posts over the years. "Happy Birthday to my love, my partner @scooterbraun," she wrote in 2019. "To the man who is annoyingly good at everything he does. To the man who always does what's right. Who stands up for those who can't for themselves. Who is a superhero to our kids (holy s--t we have THREE kids). Aging looks good on you, my love. I love every wrinkle, every smile line because we've earned them together. I love you, forever. (Ok, that's basically the only mushy post you'll get from me this year, so reallllllly take it in )."