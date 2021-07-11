Zachary Levi Steps Out With Rumored Girlfriend at 2021 ESPYS

Watch : Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events

Sorry ladies, but Zachary Levi may be taken this summer.

When arriving at the 2021 ESPYS on Saturday, July 10, the actor didn't walk the red carpet solo. Instead, Zachary was able to pose with rumored girlfriend Caroline Tyler.

The Chuck star looked handsome in a brown suit with matching loafers and tie. As for Caroline, she opted for a sparkling white gown that turned heads for all the right reasons.

Before attending the show and presenting the Los Angeles Dodgers with the Best Championship Moment, Zachary appeared to confirm romance rumors when he reposted Caroline's Instagram Story where they were captured holding hands in a New York City park.

And for those already curious, Caroline's Instagram is private making this relationship extra secretive. At the same time, some followers noticed Zachary pose with Caroline—who also goes by Carrie—back in May.

In 2019, Zachary briefly addressed his relationship status during an interview with Access Hollywood. At the time, the actor confirmed he was single.