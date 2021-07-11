Bella Hadid and Boyfriend Marc Kalman Make Out on Boat After Confirming Romance

Bella Hadid is moving quickly with new boyfriend Marc Kalman after making things official on Instagram.
The 24-year-old model and art director, 33, were spotted kissing in Antibes, France on Friday, July 9, a day after she shared a pic of them on her Instagram for the first time. The new photos from their French getaway show Bella leaning into Marc as they lie on a boat. The model rocks a vibrantly-colored long-sleeve shirt while Marc appears topless, wearing sunglasses.
Their relationship confirmation came amidst Paris Fashion Week.
"Time of my life," read Bella's caption on her Instagram post. "Healthy, Working and Loved."
A source told E! News after the couple went public that the duo "have been trying to keep it super low-key and private."
"Now that they have become serious, she has been excited to be seen with him," the source continued. "She is truly so happy right now."
The insider shared that Bella and Marc "met before in New York City while working." They added, "He has been the creative behind many fashion projects and they have crossed paths several times."
The other public relationship Bella had was with "Blinding Lights" singer The Weeknd (Abel Makkonen Tesfaye). They dated from 2016 to 2019 in an on-again, off-again relationship. He publicly dated Selena Gomez while he and Bella were in the "off-again" stage of their connection. The Weeknd and Bella broke up for good in August 2019, with a source telling E! News at the time, "They are in different places right now, physically and mentally."
Bella's new relationship status comes on the heels of her short-lived social media break.
The star returned to Instagram in January 2021 and stated she needed to "learn about myself" and that it was "too much to explain at the moment."
Bella continued, "The memories and fortune I came back with are pure wisdom, a closer relationship with myself & my spirituality, a sense of self-love that I have always lacked, a few great friends, and these books that saw me through. I found myself, my strength, and my light again."