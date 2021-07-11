ESPYS 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look at the Stars Arrive

Watch : Kardashians vs. Jenners in Their Own Olympic Games?!

When it comes to the 2021 ESPYS, it's officially game time.

After much anticipation, your favorite players and celebrities are coming together in New York City on Saturday, July 10, to recognize major sports achievements, relive unforgettable moments and salute the leading athletes in a wide variety of sports.

But first, make it fashion: Several top athletes and other stars are walking the red carpet, including WWE stars Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks, Tracy Morgan, TikTok stars Charli D'Amelio and sister Dixie D'Amelio and The Bachelor's Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell, marking their first public event as a couple.

Hosted by Anthony Mackie, the live telecast promises to bring many must-see moments. And regardless of if you are a beginner or expert when it comes to athletic competition, chances are you're going to enjoy the always inspiring show.

Nina Dobrev, Zachary Levi, Kane Brown and Robin Roberts are just some of the familiar faces slated to present the biggest awards of the night. Plus, it's hard to resist an appearance from athletic legends like Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski, Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin and tennis player Naomi Osaka.