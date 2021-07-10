ESPYS 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Pop culture fans, put your game face on.
In case you didn't already guess, the 2021 ESPYS are here and it's time to celebrate the best teams and athletes from your favorite sports. Hosted by Anthony Mackie, the live telecast from The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City is expected to feature plenty of feel-good moments as players are applauded for their work on and off any field.
And for those who aren't exactly sport experts, you're in luck. The ceremony will feature more than a few famous presenters like Nina Dobrev, Kane Brown, Charli D'Amelio and sister Dixie D'Amelio.
The 2021 ESPYS come just before a few major sporting events kick off. Not only is the MLB preparing for their annual all-star game, Tokyo is gearing up for the Olympic Games where Simone Biles, Allyson Felix and more medalists will compete to win gold once again.
But before the torch lights up, there's plenty to celebrate right here, right now.
We're compiling all the big winners from the 2021 ESPYS. Whether you missed a moment or the whole show, we have you covered with a complete list below. Several of the winners were announced before the ceremony, which airs Saturday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Check back for updates.
Best Athlete, Men's Sports
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
Lewis Hamilton, F1
Best Athlete, Women's Sports
Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm—WINNER
Naomi Osaka, Tennis
Simone Biles, Gymnastics
Amanda Nunes, UFC
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance Recipient
Chris Nikic
Arthur Ashe Award for Courage Recipient
Maya Moore
Best Breakthrough Athlete
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Chase Young, The Washington Football Team
LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
Crystal Dangerfield, Minnesota Lynx
Best Game
NCAA Men's Final Four: Gonzaga (93) vs. UCLA (90)
NCAA Women's Basketball Championship – Stanford defeats Arizona 54-53
NFL Week 14: Baltimore Ravens 47, Cleveland Browns 42
NHL Playoffs Game 4: Winnipeg Jets sweep Edmonton Oilers in triple OT
Best College Athlete, Men's Sports
DeVonta Smith, Alabama Football
Luka Garza, Iowa Basketball
Gloire Amanda, Oregon State Soccer
Trevor Lawrence, Clemson Football
Best College Athlete, Women's Sports
Paige Bueckers, University of Connecticut Basketball
Madison Lilley, Kentucky Volleyball
Jaelin Howell, Florida State Soccer
Odicci Alexander, James Madison Softball
Best Team
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL
Stanford Cardinal, NCAA Women's Basketball
Baylor Bears, NCAA Men's Basketball
Alabama Crimson Tide, NCAA Football
Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball
Seattle Storm, WNBA
Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB
Best Record-Breaking Performance
Stanford's Tara VanDerveer passes Pat Summitt for most wins in NCAA Women's basketball history (1,099)
DeVonta Smith, Alabama Football – set records for title game catches (12) and touchdown receptions (three), and also totaled 215 yards. Alabama won, 52–24, their sixth title in 12 years, while Smith was named Offensive MVP of the championship game
Phil Mickelson, PGA Championship – oldest winner of a major tournament with his victory, Mickelson surpassed the record previously held by Julius Boros, who won the PGA Championship in 1968 at age
Russell Westbrook, Washington Wizards – breaks Oscar Robertson's 47-year-old triple-double record with 182
Best International Athlete, Men's Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus/Portugal National Team—WINNER
Kylian Mbappè, Paris Saint-Germain/French National Team
Lionel Messi, Barcelona/Argentina National Team
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool/Egypt National Team
Best International Athlete, Women's Soccer
Sam Mewis, Manchester City/USA National Team—WINNER
Sam Kerr, Chelsea/Australia National Team
Fran Kirby, Chelsea/English National Team
Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal/Netherlands National Team
Best NFL Player
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Best MLB Player
Josè Abreu, Chicago White Sox
Trevor Bauer, Cincinnati Reds (2020), LA Dodgers (2021)
Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Best NHL Player
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
Best Driver
Lewis Hamilton, F1—WINNER
Scott Dixon, IndyCar
Chase Elliott, NASCAR
Erica Enders, NHRA
Best NBA Player
Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns
Best WNBA Player
A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings
Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks (2020) (Chicago Sky 2021)
Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
Best Boxer
Canelo Álvarez
Teófimo López
Claressa Shields
Tyson Fury
Best MMA Fighter
Amanda Nunes
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Rose Namajunas
Francis Ngannou
Best Athlete, Men's Golf
Bryson DeChambeau
Dustin Johnson
Hideki Matsuyama
Phil Mickelson
Best Athlete, Women's Golf
Jin Young Ko
Inbee Park
Sei Young Kim
Nelly Korda
Best Athlete, Men's Tennis
Dominic Thiem
Novak Djokovic
Daniil Medvedev
Rafael Nadal
Best Athlete, Women's Tennis
Naomi Osaka
Ashleigh Barty
Sofia Kenin
Victoria Azarenka
Best Athlete, Men's Action Sports
Marcus Kleveland, Snowboard (NOR)
Yūto Totsuka, Snowboard (JPN)
Gabriel Medina, Surf (BRA)
Cooper Webb, Supercross (USA)
Best Athlete, Women's Action Sports
Chloe Kim, Snowboard (USA)
Eileen Gu, Skii (CHN)
Carissa Moore, Surf (USA)
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Snowboard (NZL)
Best Jockey
Irad Ortiz
John Velazquez
Flavien Prat
Joel Rosario
Best Athlete With a Disability, Men's Sports
Evan Austin, Swim
Jesse Billauer, Surf
Keith Gabel, Snowboard
Chris Nikic, Triathlon
Best Athlete With a Disability, Women's Sports
Sam Bosco, Cycle
Oksana Masters, Nordic & Cycle
Becca Murray, Wheelchair Basketball
Leanne Smith, Swim
Best Bowler
Kyle Troup
François Lavoie
Tom Daugherty
Chris Via
Best MLS Player
Alejandro Pozuelo, Toronto FC
Diego Rossi, Los Angeles FC
Andre Blake, Philadelphia Union
Lucas Zelarayán, Columbus Crew
Best NWSL Player
Rachel Daly, Houston Dash
Kailen Sheridan, NJ/NY Gotham FC
Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars
Lynn Williams, North Carolina Courage