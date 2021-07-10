KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

ESPYS 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Anthony Mackie is set to host the 2021 ESPYS live from New York City. Find out the professional teams and athletes who could walk away with some big recognition at the star-studded show.

By Mike Vulpo Jul 10, 2021 10:32 PMTags
Pop culture fans, put your game face on.

In case you didn't already guess, the 2021 ESPYS are here and it's time to celebrate the best teams and athletes from your favorite sports. Hosted by Anthony Mackie, the live telecast from The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City is expected to feature plenty of feel-good moments as players are applauded for their work on and off any field.

And for those who aren't exactly sport experts, you're in luck. The ceremony will feature more than a few famous presenters like Nina Dobrev, Kane BrownCharli D'Amelio and sister Dixie D'Amelio.

The 2021 ESPYS come just before a few major sporting events kick off. Not only is the MLB preparing for their annual all-star game, Tokyo is gearing up for the Olympic Games where Simone Biles, Allyson Felix and more medalists will compete to win gold once again.  

But before the torch lights up, there's plenty to celebrate right here, right now. 

We're compiling all the big winners from the 2021 ESPYS. Whether you missed a moment or the whole show, we have you covered with a complete list below. Several of the winners were announced before the ceremony, which airs Saturday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Check back for updates. 

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Best Athlete, Men's Sports

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
Lewis Hamilton, F1

Best Athlete, Women's Sports

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm—WINNER
Naomi Osaka, Tennis
Simone Biles, Gymnastics
Amanda Nunes, UFC

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance Recipient

Chris Nikic

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage Recipient

Maya Moore

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Best Breakthrough Athlete

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Chase Young, The Washington Football Team
LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
Crystal Dangerfield, Minnesota Lynx

Best Game

NCAA Men's Final Four: Gonzaga (93) vs. UCLA (90)
NCAA Women's Basketball Championship – Stanford defeats Arizona 54-53
NFL Week 14: Baltimore Ravens 47, Cleveland Browns 42
NHL Playoffs Game 4: Winnipeg Jets sweep Edmonton Oilers in triple OT

Best College Athlete, Men's Sports

DeVonta Smith, Alabama Football
Luka Garza, Iowa Basketball
Gloire Amanda, Oregon State Soccer
Trevor Lawrence, Clemson Football

Best College Athlete, Women's Sports

Paige Bueckers, University of Connecticut Basketball
Madison Lilley, Kentucky Volleyball
Jaelin Howell, Florida State Soccer
Odicci Alexander, James Madison Softball

Best Team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL
Stanford Cardinal, NCAA Women's Basketball
Baylor Bears, NCAA Men's Basketball
Alabama Crimson Tide, NCAA Football
Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball
Seattle Storm, WNBA
Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Best Record-Breaking Performance

Stanford's Tara VanDerveer passes Pat Summitt for most wins in NCAA Women's basketball history (1,099)
DeVonta Smith, Alabama Football – set records for title game catches (12) and touchdown receptions (three), and also totaled 215 yards. Alabama won, 52–24, their sixth title in 12 years, while Smith was named Offensive MVP of the championship game
Phil Mickelson, PGA Championship – oldest winner of a major tournament with his victory, Mickelson surpassed the record previously held by Julius Boros, who won the PGA Championship in 1968 at age
Russell Westbrook, Washington Wizards – breaks Oscar Robertson's 47-year-old triple-double record with 182

Best International Athlete, Men's Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus/Portugal National Team—WINNER
Kylian Mbappè, Paris Saint-Germain/French National Team
Lionel Messi, Barcelona/Argentina National Team
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool/Egypt National Team

Best International Athlete, Women's Soccer

Sam Mewis, Manchester City/USA National Team—WINNER
Sam Kerr, Chelsea/Australia National Team
Fran Kirby, Chelsea/English National Team
Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal/Netherlands National Team

Best NFL Player

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Best MLB Player

Josè Abreu, Chicago White Sox
Trevor Bauer, Cincinnati Reds (2020), LA Dodgers (2021)
Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Best NHL Player

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

Best Driver

Lewis Hamilton, F1—WINNER
Scott Dixon, IndyCar
Chase Elliott, NASCAR
Erica Enders, NHRA

Best NBA Player

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Best WNBA Player

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings
Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks (2020) (Chicago Sky 2021)
Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Best Boxer

Canelo Álvarez
Teófimo López
Claressa Shields
Tyson Fury

Best MMA Fighter

Amanda Nunes
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Rose Namajunas
Francis Ngannou

Best Athlete, Men's Golf

Bryson DeChambeau
Dustin Johnson
Hideki Matsuyama
Phil Mickelson

Best Athlete, Women's Golf

Jin Young Ko
Inbee Park
Sei Young Kim
Nelly Korda

Best Athlete, Men's Tennis

Dominic Thiem
Novak Djokovic
Daniil Medvedev
Rafael Nadal

Best Athlete, Women's Tennis

Naomi Osaka
Ashleigh Barty
Sofia Kenin
Victoria Azarenka

Best Athlete, Men's Action Sports

Marcus Kleveland, Snowboard (NOR)
Yūto Totsuka, Snowboard (JPN)
Gabriel Medina, Surf (BRA)
Cooper Webb, Supercross (USA)

Best Athlete, Women's Action Sports

Chloe Kim, Snowboard (USA)
Eileen Gu, Skii (CHN)
Carissa Moore, Surf (USA)
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Snowboard (NZL)

Best Jockey

Irad Ortiz
John Velazquez
Flavien Prat
Joel Rosario

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Best Athlete With a Disability, Men's Sports

Evan Austin, Swim
Jesse Billauer, Surf
Keith Gabel, Snowboard
Chris Nikic, Triathlon

Best Athlete With a Disability, Women's Sports

Sam Bosco, Cycle
Oksana Masters, Nordic & Cycle
Becca Murray, Wheelchair Basketball
Leanne Smith, Swim

Best Bowler

Kyle Troup
François Lavoie
Tom Daugherty
Chris Via

Best MLS Player

Alejandro Pozuelo, Toronto FC
Diego Rossi, Los Angeles FC
Andre Blake, Philadelphia Union
Lucas Zelarayán, Columbus Crew

Best NWSL Player

Rachel Daly, Houston Dash
Kailen Sheridan, NJ/NY Gotham FC
Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars
Lynn Williams, North Carolina Courage

