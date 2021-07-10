ESPYS 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events

Pop culture fans, put your game face on.

In case you didn't already guess, the 2021 ESPYS are here and it's time to celebrate the best teams and athletes from your favorite sports. Hosted by Anthony Mackie, the live telecast from The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City is expected to feature plenty of feel-good moments as players are applauded for their work on and off any field.

And for those who aren't exactly sport experts, you're in luck. The ceremony will feature more than a few famous presenters like Nina Dobrev, Kane Brown, Charli D'Amelio and sister Dixie D'Amelio.

The 2021 ESPYS come just before a few major sporting events kick off. Not only is the MLB preparing for their annual all-star game, Tokyo is gearing up for the Olympic Games where Simone Biles, Allyson Felix and more medalists will compete to win gold once again.

But before the torch lights up, there's plenty to celebrate right here, right now.