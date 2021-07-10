Olivia Jade Responds to New Gossip Girl's Reference to Her and Mom Lori Loughlin

Watch : Olivia Jade Trolls Commenter Asking About College Admissions Scandal

XOXO indeed.

HBO Max's new Gossip Girl series wasted no time in making a topical reference to influencer Olivia Jade, specifically over how her clout was possibly impacted by her mom Lori Loughlin's 2020 jail sentence for her involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal.

About 38 minutes into the first episode, Constance Billard School for Girls student Monet De Haan (Savannah Lee Smith) says, "You as someone who loses is bad for business." Fellow student Luna La (Zión Moreno) replies, "And everything will be fine so long as you win. Olivia Jade gained followers when her mom went to jail."

The 21-year-old immediately took to TikTok to set the record straight. "No, I didn't," she said, shaking her head in a response video, posted Saturday, July 10. She turned the comments off.

In March 2019, Olivia's mom and dad, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to have her and her sister Isabella Giannulli, 22, admitted to the University of Southern California (USC) as recruits to the crew team, even though they are not rowers. Following the scandal, both women dropped out of USC and Olivia lost major partnerships with brands, including Sephora.