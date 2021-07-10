Addison Rae Responds to UFC Reporter Photo Controversy

Watch : Addison Rae Teases Her Debut Album: "The Rundown"

Looks like Addison Rae found herself stuck in a wrestling match with public opinion.

The 20-year-old TikTok star found herself in hot water after excitedly sharing photos of herself at a preliminary event for the UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor match in Las Vegas on July 9. The "Obsessed" singer stood in a yellow dress, holding a UFC-branded microphone. She captioned the post, "I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment."

However, turns out that many on the internet just misunderstood the tweet.

"She did one social activation for UFC where she interviewed Dustin because they're from the same town, Lafayette," a source with knowledge of the situation told E! News. "She's not, nor was she ever, a correspondent. She'll be at the fight tonight but just as a spectator. There were never any plans for her to have any further official responsibilities."

While it's not unusual for influencers and celebrities to ask questions on the red carpet at events, many folks on Twitter were downright outraged at the idea of her working as a reporter. So much so, that Addison was a trending topic due to her tweet.

After the backlash, Addison jokingly tweeted, "Nvm y'all got me fired."