Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: Your Guide to the Best Deals

Don't you just love the summer holidays? We mean, the shopping holidays, of course. The Fourth of July brought us fireworks-worthy blowout sales, and now the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here!

Here's everything you need to know to score deeper discounts than ever:

When is the 2021 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The sale runs in two phases:

• All Nordy Club cardmembers can shop Early Access starting July 12 at 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT. And depending on your Nordy Club status.

• The public sale begins online July 28 at 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT.

• The sale lasts through August 9.

• Enjoy FREE SHIPPING and FREE RETURNS.

Wait, tell me more about this Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early Access thing.

The higher your Nordy Club status, the earlier you shop. (Psst...check your Nordy Club status here.)

• Nordy Club Icons: July 12

• Nordy Club Ambassadors: July 14

• Nordy Club Influencers: July 16

• Anniversary Sale opens to the general public: July 28

Plus, use your Nordy Club Personal Double Points Day to earn 2X the points on any day you choose. (Needless to say, we def recommend joining the Nordy Club before the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale if you haven't already.)

