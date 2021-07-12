See Gael Tell Callie How He Really Feels in Moving Good Trouble Sneak Peek

Could there be trouble in Callie and Gael's future?
In this sneak peek from Good Trouble, which returns with new episodes on July 14, viewers get a taste of what's next for the star-crossed Coterie couple. For those who need a refresher, in the midseason finale, a jaw-dropping reveal seemingly threw a wrench into Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Gael (Tommy Martinez)'s budding reconciliation.
We're, of course, talking about the news that Gael's brief fling with Isabella (Priscilla Quintana) resulted in a pregnancy. Thankfully, as the new clip below teases, not all hope is lost for the twosome.
Gael starts off following the big reveal, "I just can't let her do this alone."
Callie is, understandably, confused as she didn't realize that Gael and Isabella were ever a thing. Yet, as Gael clarifies, they only ever "hooked up once," adding, "It wasn't anything serious."
Realizing the tough position Gael is in, Callie assures her friend that she understands he's trying to do the right thing. "I love that about you," she admits. "And I'm here if you need a friend—or a babysitter."
Despite this life-changing news, Gael expresses how he really feels about Callie, confessing, "Actually, the reason I wanted to talk to you is because I wanted to tell you, I don't want to be just friends."
As for how Callie feels about all of this? The sneak peek cuts off before we can find out.
Still, after years of their will they, won't they relationship, we're rooting for these two kids to figure it out.
Watch the telling scene for yourself in the exclusive clip above!
Good Trouble returns Wednesday, July 14 at 10 p.m. on Freeform.