The Story of the Stylish Sisters-in-Law That Brought Veronica Beard to Your Closet

Welcome to E!'s Tales From the Top, our series on women who are leaders in their fields and masters of their craft. Spanning industries and experiences, these powerhouse women answer all the questions you've ever had about how they got to where they are today—and what they overcame to get there. Read along as they bring their resumés to life.

Some in-laws could never work together. These women have been doing it for more than a decade.

We're talking about Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard, the founders of the womenswear label called, naturally, Veronica Beard. Yes, they're in-laws running a business together...and they have the same name. "It's as wild now as it was back then," Miele Beard admitted to E! News in our exclusive interview. "It doesn't ever stop entertaining people."

"The funny part," added Veronica Swanson Beard, "is that we actually spent a lot of time trying to think of another name for the brand and then finally we were like, 'God, if this goes anywhere, any press that we get is going to spend the entire article talking about the fact that we have the same name, so we should get it right out front.'" Admittedly, it's a detail that's hard to overlook. But after a decade outfitting women—including some very famous ones—the Veronicas' successes have long-since overshadowed any strange quirk of fate. Though there is much of their story that seems like destiny.