Drake’s Private Dinner Date at Dodger Stadium Is a Total Home Run

Leave it up to Drake to go big or go home: His latest dinner date took place at Dodger Stadium, and it has everyone in a fever pitch.

By Kisha Forde Jul 09, 2021 6:46 PM
DrakeCouplesCelebrities
Drake is truly stepping up to the plate when it comes to his dating game.
 
The 34-year-old rapper was spotted by ABC7 helicopter reporter Chris Cristi on July 8 having an extraordinarily—and very baller—romantic evening. The self-proclaimed champagne papi, who has proven that he has a penchant for opulent events, took it upon himself to set up a dinner date on the empty field at Dodger Stadium and the evening looked like it was a total home run.
 
And if you're curious to know about his companion for the evening, according to TMZ, the rapper was courting model Johanna Leia. Interestingly, Johanna is also the mom of UCLA commit and high school basketball standout, Amari Bailey. Currently ranked as third on the ESPN 100 list, Amari plays ball with Bronny James, whose dad is Drake's close friend, LeBron James. Perhaps you've heard of him? 
 
As far as how the actual set-up went, not only were there multiple delicious dishes adorned with floral bouquets—but the couple seemed to have their own personal bartender in attendance too.

And if that isn't cute enough, it looks like Johanna donned her own personal Dodgers jersey. (And Drake shelled out to bring the dream evening together, a rep for the LA Dodgers telling E! News, "We can confirm that Drake made a sizable donation to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation in order to make his Dodger Stadium dinner date a reality.")

ABC7/Chris Cristi

Drake's opulent night out offers fans the first glimpse of his love life in quite some time. Back in October, when Drake released his single "Mr. Right Now" and name-dropped singer SZA within the lyrics, the Internet immediately began buzzing with questions about their relationship, which led the "Love Galore" singer to publicly shut those rumors down.

And since then, fans haven't been able to truly link anyone to the platinum-selling artist, until now that is. But it's clear he's back in the game and—dare we say?—batting 1,000.

