Khloe Kardashian's Wet & Wild Bikini Pic Will Make You Thirsty AF

Watch : Tristan Thompson Leaves Flirty Emojis on Ex Khloe's IG AGAIN

Washing away the drama.

In the midst of her recent break-up with Tristan Thompson on June 21, Khloe Kardashian shared a very sexy summer pic on Friday, July 9 featuring her taking a tropical shower wearing a bikini. Khloe captioned her Flashdance moment with two water squirt emojis...and let's just let the innuendos speak for themselves.

Even sister Kim Kardashian—who had her own purple bikini moment on July 9 in Palm Springs—felt compelled to write, "OMGGGGG!!!!!!" on Khloe's stunning Instagram photo this morning.

Ex Tristan has also been commenting on Khloe's sexy social media snapshots, turning heads by posting flirty heart-eyed emojis to Khloe's throwback beach pic on July 7. The NBA star even penned a heartfelt tribute to the mother of True Thompson on her 37th birthday.

"Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I've ever met," Tristan wrote on Instagram on June 27. "Your love and spirit is contagious to all who've met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day."