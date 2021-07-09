Rumer Willis Sends a Cheeky Message to Her "Haters"

Rumer Willis almost went full G.I. Jane on her "haters."

More than a week after she was hit with what she called a slew of "body shaming" comments, the 32-year-old actress, the eldest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, shared her, um, cheeky response on Instagram July 8.

"For the haters…." Rumer wrote, alongside a selfie of herself sunbathing on her stomach in a red and yellow thong bikini. "With love and gratitude kindly [kiss emoji] my [peach emoji], I'll keep smiling regardless [peace sign emoji]."

Rumer has been posting photos of herself wearing swimsuits all week, mostly to promote the new Andie swimwear "Together" campaign she's doing with her mom and sisters Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis. Also, she clearly feels her followers need a lesson in body love.

On June 29, the House Bunny star posted on Instagram a pic of herself posing in a yellow printed tee tucked into yellow flare pants. Some users commented calling her "too thin" and "at the edge of unhealthy," prompting Rumor to respond to the criticism the next day.