Rumer Willis Sends a Cheeky Message to Her "Haters"

Rumer Willis almost went full G.I. Jane on her "haters."
More than a week after she was hit with what she called a slew of "body shaming" comments, the 32-year-old actress, the eldest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, shared her, um, cheeky response on Instagram July 8.
"For the haters…." Rumer wrote, alongside a selfie of herself sunbathing on her stomach in a red and yellow thong bikini. "With love and gratitude kindly [kiss emoji] my [peach emoji], I'll keep smiling regardless [peace sign emoji]."
Rumer has been posting photos of herself wearing swimsuits all week, mostly to promote the new Andie swimwear "Together" campaign she's doing with her mom and sisters Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis. Also, she clearly feels her followers need a lesson in body love.
On June 29, the House Bunny star posted on Instagram a pic of herself posing in a yellow printed tee tucked into yellow flare pants. Some users commented calling her "too thin" and "at the edge of unhealthy," prompting Rumor to respond to the criticism the next day.
"I know I don't need to do this but in an effort to spread some awareness and shed some light on body shaming tactics i felt the need to share," she explained, noting how "some really inappropriate comments" left her feeling "really bummed."
The picture was something of an optical illusion, she continued, "a weird angle that even made me feel life I looked smaller than I do in real life. But regardless even though you may think it's your job or even your right to leave unfiltered thoughts or judgements about my body for me and others to read... it's not."
Bottom line, she's not here for the negative opinions: "Body shaming of any kind is something I will not stand for."