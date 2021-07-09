Nicki Minaj Gives Rare Insight Into Life With Her Baby Boy

Nicki Minaj is giving fans a glimpse into her life with her itty bitty baby.
During an Instagram Live on July 8, the "Seeing Green" rapper touched on what life is like with her her and husband Kenneth Petty's now 9-month-old son, who she has affectionately referred to as "Papa Bear."
Admitting that she was surprised by his seemingly outgoing personality since she wasn't sure if he would "love people," the rapper revealed it's quite the opposite, sharing, "He's a people person."
Particularly when it comes to one VIP: His grandmother. After mentioning that the tiny tot will actually "wait by the stairs" for his grandma, Nicki also revealed, "She's built a really dope bond with him since he was born."
Not only does her son make the cutest motion for his grandma to constantly hold him, but Nicki also shared this touching moment. "She'll pick him up and then he'll be like caressing her face," she described. "And staring at her like…Oh my god, ugh…obsessed."
While on the subject of balancing motherhood and work commitments, the 38-year-old star took time out to shout-out all the moms who can relate to having to do it all. "To the women that have to get up and go to work every day and leave the baby or put the baby in day care, God bless you," she said. "Like I know that that's not easy."
Nicki also explained that she can relate to feeling "guilty" for missing out on time with her son, even if it's for small periods. "Like, I can do a photoshoot for two hours and when I see my baby, I feel guilty," she admitted. "I feel like, ‘Oh my god.'"
And although the star has yet to reveal her son's actual name (though Papa Bear is pretty cute, not gonna lie), she has treated fans to plenty of adorable pictures of the newborn and even gave us a peek of her son's already-fly wardrobe over the last few months.
Looks like everything is going smooth with her biggest starship yet!