See Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Imitate Each Other as Proof the Girl Got It "From Her Mama"

Serena Williams' 3-year-old daughter is already taking after her mom, in both fashion sense and modeling talent.

The tennis star shared a carousel of Instagram photos on Thursday, July 8 showing herself and little Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. wearing matching pink outfits while also mirroring each other's elaborate poses. Serena's sweatshirt read, "Mama," while the girl's says, "I got it from my Mama."

Similarly, Serena captioned the post, "From her mama."

Among those admiring the pics and sending support was the athlete's husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who is Olympia's dad. "my two girls," he wrote, adding a pair of heart emojis.

Also, actor Colton Haynes wrote a comment that jokingly added to Serena's caption with, "And Uncle Coco."

Serena's sweet post follows the 39-year-old tennis icon's loss at Wimbledon last month as she continues to seek her 24th Grand Slam singles title.

This is not the first time that the mother-daughter duo has mimicked each other's style. In June, Olympia's Instagram account posted a photo of the little one dressed for the tennis court in the same type of catsuit her mom wore for the 2021 Australian Open in February.