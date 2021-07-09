Scott Disick's Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin Sends Heartfelt Birthday Message to Penelope

Watch : Lisa Rinna Reacts to Daughter Ameilia Hamlin Dating Scott Disick!

Amelia Hamlin wouldn't be a regular stepmom. She'd be a cool stepmom—the kind that takes you to the spa.

The 20-year-old model proved she fits right in with boyfriend Scott Disick, and the three kids he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, by revealing the special way she bonds with his eldest daughter.

On July 8, Amelia had the most fashion-forward birthday message for "little peesh," aka Penelope Disick. Keeping it short and sweet, she sent her love to the 9 year old, writing in an Instagram comment, "happy birthday to the best facialist in town," with some heart emojis for good measure.

Clearly, the duo love a good spa day, and we can't wait for Penelope to take after auntie Kylie Jenner by developing her own skincare line.

The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan showered her with birthday wishes as well, including Kourtney, who wrote, "My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy." And her boyfriend, Travis Barker, had quite the fancy gift for Penelope: a professional drum set so she can play her heart out.