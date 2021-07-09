Scott Disick's Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin Sends Heartfelt Birthday Message to Penelope

Amelia Hamlin wouldn't be a regular stepmom. She'd be a cool stepmom—the kind that takes you to the spa.
The 20-year-old model proved she fits right in with boyfriend Scott Disick, and the three kids he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, by revealing the special way she bonds with his eldest daughter.
On July 8, Amelia had the most fashion-forward birthday message for "little peesh," aka Penelope Disick. Keeping it short and sweet, she sent her love to the 9 year old, writing in an Instagram comment, "happy birthday to the best facialist in town," with some heart emojis for good measure.
Clearly, the duo love a good spa day, and we can't wait for Penelope to take after auntie Kylie Jenner by developing her own skincare line.
The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan showered her with birthday wishes as well, including Kourtney, who wrote, "My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy." And her boyfriend, Travis Barker, had quite the fancy gift for Penelope: a professional drum set so she can play her heart out.
Scott, 38, shared a silly photo he took of P sitting on a marble countertop. "My life my love my everything," the Flip it Like Disick star wrote on Instagram. "You have changed my life forever peep, I honestly can't express my love for thru trying on an iPhone but with that said, I love you to much!!!!!! And will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die."
He and Amelia, who went Instagram official in February, have been looking at places in the Hamptons to spend their summer. A source close to the stars told E! News that his kids (Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as Penelope) will "definitely visit" and spend time there, though they'll stay with Kourtney in California for the most part.
"Despite the age gap, they truly have a lot in common," the source added of the couple. "Amelia has been able to spend more time with the kids recently and is embracing it. She's learning a lot."
Per the insider, "It's definitely a whole new world for her, but she loves being around them and is grateful she gets to have this experience. She thinks they are amazing and is really good with them. Her and Scott love planning fun activities with them."