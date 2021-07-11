Meet the 6 Surfers Set to Make Waves at the 2020 Olympics

Chasing waves and making history.

For the first time ever, surfing will take center stage at the 2020 Olympics, with six athletes heading to Tokyo to represent the United States when the sporting event begins on July 23 after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. squad is made up of four surfers and two alternates, including superstar Kelly Slater, who has a strong chance of hitting the ocean later this month as both of his male teammates are coming back from major injuries, with one returning to the water just last month.

On the women's side, all three competitors are pushing for equality within the sport and inspiring young girls with their messages of body positivity, kind of making us wish they were starring in a Blue Crush remake.

But the most important teammate?

"With surfing, it's such a unique sport," Olympic surfer Caroline Marks recently told E! News. "It's one of the only sports where you rely on mother nature and I think that's what makes it so hard."