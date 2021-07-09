Matthew Perry Is All Smiles in New Instagram Photo as He Enjoys "Happy Days"

Watch : Jennifer Aniston Calls Out Rude "Friends" Guest Star

Could Matthew Perry be in better spirits?

The 51-year-old Friends alum shared a photo to Instagram on Wednesday, July 7 that showed himself with a broad smile while wearing a black shirt and backwards cap as he sat at a restaurant table. His upbeat post comes just over a month after the star confirmed to E! News that he and 29-year-old literary manager Molly Hurwitz had ended their engagement.

"Happy days…," Matthew captioned the shot. The actor may have subconsciously been channeling the Friends episode in which Phoebe's babies are delivered by a doctor who's obsessed with the character Fonzie from the classic sitcom Happy Days.

Among the followers to like the post was his former co-star Courteney Cox. Matthew typically shares sponsored pics to social media, so it's unusual for him to post a candid one from his personal life.

On June 1, Matthew confirmed to E! News in a statement that he and Molly, who started dating in 2018, had called it quits. The actor said in part, "Sometimes things just don't work out, and this is one of them."