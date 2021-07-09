12 Free People Items Every Woman Should Own

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Yes, we love staying on top of trends, but it's also essential to have wardrobe staples in your closet. These are the pieces you can wear with those trendy items that are great for layering and on their own. Free People has so many iconic, durable pieces that are truly indispensable to your wardrobe.
There's a reason that they continue making so many of their staple products season after season. Well, there are actually many reasons. Keep on scrolling to see the must-have Free People items that every woman should have and why we adore them so much.
Free People Crew Love Bodysuit 2-Pack Bundle
You will get great mileage out of a black crewneck bodysuit and a white crewneck bodysuit. These are quintessential pieces that can be worn with pretty much any bottom and they're the ideal base layers for many looks. T-shirt style bodysuits are great because you'll never have to worry about tucking your shirt in. This bodysuit 2-pack is an immediate "add to cart." And did we mention that the fabric is insanely soft?
Free People 100 Ways Convertible Bodysuit
You really get a lot for your buck with this top because, as the name suggests, you can wear it 100 different ways. It's available in 12 colors.
Free People The Way Home Shorts
The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher included these shorts on her list of items she "can't live without," and it's clear she has great taste. These breezy running shorts have a smocked, high-rise waistband and a relaxed fit. They're reliable during any workout, but you'll end up wearing these everywhere you go.
And there are so many options to choose from, with plenty of solid colors, prints, and colorblock styles.
Free People High-Rise 7/8 Length Good Karma Leggings
These leggings from the Free People Movement are designed for athletic performance. They have a high-rise waistband that holds you in and built-in UV protection. They're a tried-and-true favorite that are perfect whether you're working out or not. These leggings are available in 33 colors, ranging from neutral to vibrant.
Free People Laid Back Brami
If a bra and a camisole had a baby it would be the Brami from Free People. This hybrid piece is a must-purchase layering essential. It has a stretchy fit, barely-there straps, and a form-fitting silhouette. This is one of those items that you'll want in every color and wear all the time.
Free People Nantucket Fleece
It doesn't get any cozier than this half-zip pull-over fleece. It is so plush and fluffy that you'll never want to take it off. And, yes, it has pockets, which is always a plus. This is a post-gym staple, a work-from-home must-have item, the most comfortable clothing to wear on a flight, and so much more. This fleece is perfect for so many settings. Now, you just need to decide which color you like most.
Free People Malibu Solid Surf Set
You'll feel so "put together," yet very relaxed, in this matching set from the FP Beach collection. This effortless look is ideal to have on hand as a "throw-on-and-go" outfit that you can wear around the house, to run errands, or you can even dress it up with some accessories. And, of course you can wear each piece as a part of different outfits.
Free People We The Free The Perfect Tee
There has never been a more aptly named article of clothing. This really is the "Perfect Tee." This solid cotton t-shirt is the epitome of a wardrobe essential. You're going to want one in every color (there are 22, by the way). This is a soft, yet reliable t-shirt that will look even better the more you wear it.
Free People Happiness Runs 2-Style Bundle
This is a two-piece bundle, but it's not one of those annoying situations where you have to pick the same size for the top and the bottom. You have the choice! This set is great for working out and hanging out. The top is made from compressive, high-performance material. You can wear it with or without a bra. The shorts are super-stretchy with a high-rise waistband. There are ten colors to choose from.
Free People U-neck Tank
This is ribbed tank top is lightweight, stretchy, and very soft. You will wear this one all year round. It's a great top in the summer and the ideal base layer during the other seasons.
Free People Bicoastal Set
This knit set includes a jumpsuit and a matching cardigan. You can wear these pieces together or separate and you can style them to be as chill or as dressed up as you want. There are nine beautiful colors to choose from, ranging from neutral to incredibly vibrant.
Free People Fair and Square Neck Duo Bodysuit
This square-neck bodysuit is one of the best-ever base layers. And, of course, it's a cute top on its own too. The cap sleeve bodysuit is soft and incredibly versatile. It's available in several essential colors.
Free People Basique Bodysuit 2-Pack Bundle
This two-pack set includes form-fitting, smoothing bodysuits with a square neckline for an always-tucked-in style. You can get a set of two black bodysuits or another set that includes a black bodysuit and a white bodysuit. These soft bodysuits have snap button closures and adjustable straps that allow you to maximize your comfort
Free People FP One Adella Slip
This slip dress is such an iconic Free People dress that you can dress up or down. It has a smocked, stretchy back, adjustable straps, and a lined bust. The dress is also available in a maxi-length as well.
