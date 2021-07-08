Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Files Lawsuit Against Co-Star Briana Dejesus for Defamation

Watch : "Teen Mom" Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Kailyn Lowry's feud with Briana Dejesus is far from over.

E! News can confirm the Teen Mom 2 star recently filed a lawsuit against her longtime co-star in Florida.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Kailyn is suing for defamation after the defendant "asserted that Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry's sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez's mother."

Kailyn's legal team claims Briana's comments are untrue and they were made "for the purpose of causing Lowry harm...Defendant used Lowry to gain additional media attention for herself."

E! News reached out to MTV and Briana for comment and has not heard back. In a statement to E! News, Kailyn's rep said her client is hopeful for a quick resolution so the feud can be put to rest.

"Kail is disheartened by the recent untrue statements made by her fellow castmate, Briana Dejesus, concerning Kail's absence from a recent episode and involvement in crimes that she never committed," the statement read. "Kail takes these statements very seriously. After necessary self-reflection, Kail has decided to handle this situation with Ms. Dejesus by exercising her legal right to protect herself and her brand in Court."